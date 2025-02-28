At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas

At least 41 people have been trapped after an avalanche carried them away in the Indian Himalayas.
As per Sky News, the incident occurred near a highway in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli region, where workers were involved in road construction.
Local police reported that at least 57 workers were initially trapped under the snow due to the avalanche.
As per the reports, 16 people have been rescued so far and out of those rescued, five are in critical condition and have been taken to a military facility for treatment.
Senior police officer Rajeev Swaroop said that the Indian army, with around 150 soldiers participating in the rescue operation alongside the national and state disaster response forces.
In the meantime, Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "Currently, the rescue operation is slow because we are facing difficulties in movement due to active rainfall.”
He added, “As soon as the weather gets better, we will fast-track the rescue operation."
As per the local authorities, no casualties have been reported so far.
Earlier, local media mistakenly reported the incident as a “glacier burst,” but authorities later confirmed it was an avalanche.