Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, killing 7 and injuring 150

  By Bushra Saleem
Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7
Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7

Afghanistan was jolted with a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, killing at least seven people.

According to CNN, Afghanistan was once again jolted by a powerful earthquake early on Monday, November 3, a few months after the deadly quake.

The disaster management authorities said that 7 people died and 150 others got injured after the quake hit the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif.

As per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 28 kilometres (17.4 miles) near the capital of Balkh province, Mazar-i-Sharif, which is one of the most populated cities in the northern region of the country.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority stated, “So far, five people have been reported dead and 143 injured in Samangan, most of whom were discharged and sent home after receiving medical treatment. There have also been reports of property damage in the affected areas.”

The videos shared on social media after the earthquake showed debris on the ground of Afghanistan’s architectural treasure and a major pilgrimage place, the Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif.

The jolts were also felt in the countries near northern Afghanistan, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

One of the residents of the city, Rahima, told CNN that the family “woke up terrified” and they, along with her children, “ran down the stairs screaming” after the quake struck.

“I had never experienced such a strong earthquake in my life. I am happy that my house is made of concrete in the city. I don’t know if houses made of mud have survived this earthquake in the outskirts of the city,” a former schoolteacher added.

Furthermore, Afghanistan has experienced many destructive earthquakes in recent years, resulting in thousands of fatalities. Back in August the landlocked South Asian country was hit with a magnitude 6.0 quake, killing at least 2,200 people and injuring more than thousands of others.

