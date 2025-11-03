Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro ‘days are numbered’

Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about potential US intervention in Venezuela, playing down concerns of imminent war against the South American nation but saying its leader Nicolás Maduro’s days were numbered.
According to The Guardian, Trump made these remarks during a CBS interview released on Sunday, come as the US amasses military units in the Caribbean and has conducted multiple strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels, killing dozens.
Asked during the 60 Minutes program if the US was going to war against Venezuela, Trump said, “I doubt it. I don’t think so.” However, when asked if Maduro’s days as president were numbered, he replied, “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.”
Maduro, who faces indictment on drug charges in the US, has accused Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for “imposing regime change” in Caracas to seize Venezuelan oil.
More than 15 US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific have killed at least 65 people in recent weeks, with the latest taking place on Saturday, prompting criticism from governments in the region.
Washington has yet to make public any evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the US.
In the same interview, Trump alleged countries including Russia and China had conducted underground nuclear tests unknown to the public, and that the US would test “like other countries do.”
He told 60 Minutes, “Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it. I don’t want to be the only country that doesn’t test,” adding North Korea and Pakistan to the list of nations allegedly testing their arsenals.
Confusion has surrounded Trump’s order that the US begin testing, particularly if he meant conducting the country’s first nuclear explosion since 1992.