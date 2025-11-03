World

Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro ‘days are numbered’

President Trump warns Nicolas Maduro as US military presence in Caribbean increases

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro’s days are ‘numbered’
Trump downplays war threat with Venezuela, warns Maduro’s days are ‘numbered’

Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about potential US intervention in Venezuela, playing down concerns of imminent war against the South American nation but saying its leader Nicolás Maduro’s days were numbered.

According to The Guardian, Trump made these remarks during a CBS interview released on Sunday, come as the US amasses military units in the Caribbean and has conducted multiple strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels, killing dozens.

Asked during the 60 Minutes program if the US was going to war against Venezuela, Trump said, “I doubt it. I don’t think so.” However, when asked if Maduro’s days as president were numbered, he replied, “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.”

Maduro, who faces indictment on drug charges in the US, has accused Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for “imposing regime change” in Caracas to seize Venezuelan oil.

More than 15 US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific have killed at least 65 people in recent weeks, with the latest taking place on Saturday, prompting criticism from governments in the region.

Washington has yet to make public any evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the US.

In the same interview, Trump alleged countries including Russia and China had conducted underground nuclear tests unknown to the public, and that the US would test “like other countries do.”

He told 60 Minutes, “Russia’s testing, and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it. I don’t want to be the only country that doesn’t test,” adding North Korea and Pakistan to the list of nations allegedly testing their arsenals.

Confusion has surrounded Trump’s order that the US begin testing, particularly if he meant conducting the country’s first nuclear explosion since 1992.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maldives makes history as first country with generational smoking ban

Maldives makes history as first country with generational smoking ban
Maldives sets precedent with a lifetime ban on smoking for people born after 2007

Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7

Afghanistan hit by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 7
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, killing 7 and injuring 150

Avalanche in Italy’s Dolomites kills five German climbers

Avalanche in Italy’s Dolomites kills five German climbers
Five German climbers, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in an avalanche in the Dolomite mountains in Italy

Louvre Heist suspects found to have decade-old convictions

Louvre Heist suspects found to have decade-old convictions
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation

Hurricane Melissa death toll hits 28 in Jamaica amid widespread devastation
Hurricane Melissa has caused at least 31 deaths in Haiti and at least two in the Dominican Republic

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train

UK PM Keir Starmer condemns ‘appalling’ stabbings attack on train
British police and ambulance services stated a number of individuals had been stabbed on the train

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism

UK train stabbing: Two men arrested as police rule out terrorism
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week

UK weather: Unusually warm spell expected next week
Temperatures early next week are expected to be above average in the UK

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections

Obama takes aim at Trump’s ‘lawlessness’ ahead of mayoral elections
Barack Obama urges Democrats to confront Trump’s ‘recklessness’ ahead of elections in key states

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora

Mexico supermarket blast kills at least 23, injures nearly a dozen in Sonora
Claudia Sheinbaum extends ‘heartfelt condolences’ to families of Sonora supermarket blast victims

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

US warns of possible military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians
Trump vows response to attacks on Christians, orders Pentagon to ‘prepare for action’ in Nigeria

Cambridgeshire train attack: Nine critically injured, two suspects arrested

Cambridgeshire train attack: Nine critically injured, two suspects arrested
UK police declare ‘major incident’ after 10 injured in Cambridgeshire train stabbing