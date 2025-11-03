Maldives makes history as first country with generational smoking ban

Maldives made history as it became first country in the world to impose generational smoking ban.
According to CNN, the Maldives, in the landmark step, made smoking and buying and selling tobacco illegal for the younger generation, people born after January 1, 2007.
The Ministry of Health said that the ban that took effect on the last of October marked “a historic milestone in the nation’s efforts to protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation. (This measure) makes the Maldives the first country in the world to enforce a nationwide generational tobacco ban.”
“Under the new provision, individuals born on or after January 1, 2007, are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives. The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale,” the ministry added.
Selling tobacco to minors could result in a fine of 50,000 rufiyaa (approximately $3,200).
Notably, tourists are also banned from importing, selling, distributing, possessing, or using e-cigarettes and vapes, regardless of age.
As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year more than seven million people die globally because of smoking.
The Maldives’ national survey revealed that in 2021 about a quarter of adults (aged 15 to 69) used tobacco, a rate that was nearly double among young teens aged 13 to 15.
On the other hand, about 20% of adults in the United States used tobacco in 2022, compared to 21% in the United Kingdom in 2023.