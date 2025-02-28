David Coote faces UEFA ban amid Euro 2024 controversy

Sports

David was first suspended after video surfaced in which he was heard making offensive remarks about Liverpool

  • February 28, 2025
David Coote has been prohibited from officiating by UEFA due to his behavior related to Euro.

Before this, he was already dismissed by the Premier League refereeing body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), after an investigation into his actions.

As per BBC Sports, he was first suspended by PGMOL on November 11 after video surfaced in which he was heard making offensive remarks about Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Then on November 13, UEFA began its own investigation after The Sun published photos that allegedly show Coote using a rolled-up US banknote to sniff a white powder.

UEFA says Coote had "violated the basic rules of decent conduct," and he was sanctioned for "bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”

As per the reports, Coote is not allowed to referee in European competitions until June 30, next year.

Last month, in an interview with The Sun, he revealed that he is gay and apologized for his behavior.

In the previous year, the Football Association (FA) launched a new investigation into claims that Coote had talked about giving a yellow card before refereeing a 2019 Championship match between Leeds and West Brom.

However, Coote has consistently denied these allegations.

