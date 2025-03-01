World

Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off

Zelensky says US relations can be mended but refuses to apologize after clash with Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to apologize and instead expressed his desire for Donald Trump to be more supportive of Ukraine.

This happened during first major interview after a controversial press conference with Trump and JD Vance at the White House.

Zelensky, had expected to conclude his meeting with Trump on a positive note, especially after signing a minerals deal that would strengthen US involvement in Ukraine’s future.

However, instead of a favorable outcome, Zelensky was publicly reprimanded in front of the global media.

Trump and his Vice President criticized him, insisting that he should be more appreciative of the years of US support provided to Ukraine.

During an interview with Fox News, Zelensky was directly asked if he owed Trump an apology.

Instead of answering immediately, he avoided the question twice by talking around it and eventually, he refused to apologize but tried to be diplomatic by saying, "I'm not sure we did something bad.”

“We're thankful to Americans for all your support, you did a lot, I'm thankful to President Trump and Congress' bipartisan support," Zelensky said.

He added, “You helped us a lot from the very beginning, you helped us to survive. We are strategic partners.'

When asked again, he refused again and tried to explain his own position.

“We have to be honest and we have to be direct with each other. Nobody wants to finish more than we because we are in this war, in this battle for freedom for our lives," Zelensky further added.

After the clash, Zelensky was asked to leave the White House earlier than planned and the minerals deal was ultimately not signed.

Shortly before Zelensky left, Trump posted on social media, telling him, "Come back when you're ready for peace."

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes

Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York
Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid