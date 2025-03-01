Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis created history once again after breaking the men’s pole vault world record for the 11th time.
According to Independent, Mando set a new world record in pole vault for the 11th time in his career on Friday, February 28, 2025, after clearing 6.27 meters at the All Star Perche event in France.
The Swedish won the competition after jumping over 6.02 m, but then he tried to break his own record he set in August 2024 in Poland by just one centimetre and successfully did it in his first attempt.
25-year-old, after creating another world record, expressed, “I just felt really good. What can I say? I came here to do it. I put everything in place to do it. The run-up worked really well. I just did it.”
He told reporters, “When I made this song a couple of months ago, I thought this would be a perfect song to jump to here. That’s why I rushed it out.”
Moreover, Duplantis made his first world record in Torun, Poland, back in February 2020 after clearing 6.17 m, and during the period of five years, he broke eleven world records and won two consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2023 and 2024.
Mondo believes that he could jump “a lot higher” and previously vowed to jump over 6.30 m.
Mondo Duplantis’ world records
6.27: Maison des Sports, Clermont-Ferrand, February 2025
6.26: Stadion Śląski, Chorzów, August 2024
6.25: Stade de France, Paris, August 2024
6.24: Egret Stadium, Xiamen, April 2024
6.23: Hayward Field, Eugene, September 2023
6.22 (i): Maison des Sports, Clermont-Ferrand, February 2023
6.21: Hayward Field, Eugene, July 2022
6.20 (i): Štark Arena, Beograd, March 2022
6.19 (i): Štark Arena, Beograd, March 2022
6.18 (i): Emirates Arena, Glasgow, February 2020
6.17 (i): Arena, Toruń, February 2020