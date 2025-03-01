Sports

Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record

Duplantis expresses his dream to jump ‘over 6.30m’ after breaking the 11th world record in the first attempt

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis created history once again after breaking the men’s pole vault world record for the 11th time.

According to Independent, Mando set a new world record in pole vault for the 11th time in his career on Friday, February 28, 2025, after clearing 6.27 meters at the All Star Perche event in France.

The Swedish won the competition after jumping over 6.02 m, but then he tried to break his own record he set in August 2024 in Poland by just one centimetre and successfully did it in his first attempt.

25-year-old, after creating another world record, expressed, “I just felt really good. What can I say? I came here to do it. I put everything in place to do it. The run-up worked really well. I just did it.”

He told reporters, “When I made this song a couple of months ago, I thought this would be a perfect song to jump to here. That’s why I rushed it out.”

Moreover, Duplantis made his first world record in Torun, Poland, back in February 2020 after clearing 6.17 m, and during the period of five years, he broke eleven world records and won two consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2023 and 2024.

Mondo believes that he could jump “a lot higher” and previously vowed to jump over 6.30 m.

Mondo Duplantis’ world records

6.27: Maison des Sports, Clermont-Ferrand, February 2025

6.26: Stadion Śląski, Chorzów, August 2024

6.25: Stade de France, Paris, August 2024

6.24: Egret Stadium, Xiamen, April 2024

6.23: Hayward Field, Eugene, September 2023

6.22 (i): Maison des Sports, Clermont-Ferrand, February 2023

6.21: Hayward Field, Eugene, July 2022

6.20 (i): Štark Arena, Beograd, March 2022

6.19 (i): Štark Arena, Beograd, March 2022

6.18 (i): Emirates Arena, Glasgow, February 2020

6.17 (i): Arena, Toruń, February 2020

Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’

Gracie Abrams gushes over Paris fans’ concert energy: ‘One of our favorites’
UK PM Starmer pledges full support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky

UK PM Starmer pledges full support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky
Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'

Prince Andrew enjoys downtime with female companion amid Charles’ 'intense pressure'

King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump

King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’
Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
David Coote faces UEFA ban amid Euro 2024 controversy
David Coote faces UEFA ban amid Euro 2024 controversy
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
Lewis Hamilton hits back at former F1 bosses criticism: 'I'm built different'
Lewis Hamilton hits back at former F1 bosses criticism: 'I'm built different'
Neymar snubs Ronaldo, Messi to name ‘only one king’ of football
Neymar snubs Ronaldo, Messi to name ‘only one king’ of football
US faces defeat against Japan in prominent women soccer game finale
US faces defeat against Japan in prominent women soccer game finale
American teen Learner Tien makes history with victory over Zverev
American teen Learner Tien makes history with victory over Zverev
Is Jos Buttler considering retirement as England captain after poor performance?
Is Jos Buttler considering retirement as England captain after poor performance?
Luka Doncic settles score with former team in intense LA vs Dallas match
Luka Doncic settles score with former team in intense LA vs Dallas match
Diana Taurasi calls it quits after historic WNBA career
Diana Taurasi calls it quits after historic WNBA career