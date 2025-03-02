Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the Dubai Tennis Championships final

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 02, 2025
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first-ever ATP 500 title by in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The player defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is leading the ATP Tour this season with 16 match wins and two titles, with scores of 6-3 6-3, as per BBC Sports.

Tsitsipas had previously played in the Dubai Tennis Championships final twice but lost every match.

One against Novak Djokovic in 2019 and then against Roger Federer in 2020.

This victory marked his 12th career title at the tour level and was his most significant win on an outdoor hard court.

After winning the match, the 26-year-old said, "It's a big relief that I'm able to hold that trophy after the third attempt.”

Tsitsipas expressed, “It's something that I had in the back of my mind, and I'm happy to say I accomplished it. To be owning a spot in the top 10 is definitely one of the greatest feelings a tennis player can experience.”

"It comes with hard work and sacrifices, but I'm happy that I'm in a position where I can really celebrate,” the player further added.

With this victory, Tsitsipas will re-enter the top 10 of the world rankings on Monday, marking his return to that elite group for the first time since May 2024.

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait

Swedish Royal family marks Prince Oscar’s 9th birthday with adorable new portrait
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans

Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations

King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations
Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’
Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
David Coote faces UEFA ban amid Euro 2024 controversy
David Coote faces UEFA ban amid Euro 2024 controversy
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
Lewis Hamilton hits back at former F1 bosses criticism: 'I'm built different'
Lewis Hamilton hits back at former F1 bosses criticism: 'I'm built different'
Neymar snubs Ronaldo, Messi to name ‘only one king’ of football
Neymar snubs Ronaldo, Messi to name ‘only one king’ of football
US faces defeat against Japan in prominent women soccer game finale
US faces defeat against Japan in prominent women soccer game finale
American teen Learner Tien makes history with victory over Zverev
American teen Learner Tien makes history with victory over Zverev
Is Jos Buttler considering retirement as England captain after poor performance?
Is Jos Buttler considering retirement as England captain after poor performance?