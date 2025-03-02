Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first-ever ATP 500 title by in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
The player defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is leading the ATP Tour this season with 16 match wins and two titles, with scores of 6-3 6-3, as per BBC Sports.
Tsitsipas had previously played in the Dubai Tennis Championships final twice but lost every match.
One against Novak Djokovic in 2019 and then against Roger Federer in 2020.
This victory marked his 12th career title at the tour level and was his most significant win on an outdoor hard court.
After winning the match, the 26-year-old said, "It's a big relief that I'm able to hold that trophy after the third attempt.”
Tsitsipas expressed, “It's something that I had in the back of my mind, and I'm happy to say I accomplished it. To be owning a spot in the top 10 is definitely one of the greatest feelings a tennis player can experience.”
"It comes with hard work and sacrifices, but I'm happy that I'm in a position where I can really celebrate,” the player further added.
With this victory, Tsitsipas will re-enter the top 10 of the world rankings on Monday, marking his return to that elite group for the first time since May 2024.