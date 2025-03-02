Entertainment

Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settled their years-long divorce feud last year

Angelina Jolie is reportedly not in a rush to begin a new chapter in her life after experiencing a toxic relationship with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. 

According to a report by Us Weekly, an insider close to the mother-of-six has revealed that she is not looking for a perfect life partner as she has just ended an eight-year divorce battle with the Fight Club star. 

The tipster additionally noted that Jolie has lost faith in men due to her traumatic experiences with Pitt.

"It’s hard for her to trust men after what she went through with Brad, she hasn’t sworn off men, but she’s not looking for anything serious right now," the source stated.

The Maleficent actress is reportedly satisfied with her decision to settle the complicated legal matters with Pitt and is now prioritising her well-being before committing to a new relationship.

These bombshell revelations came after the former couple's long-standing split, which was officially resolved in December last year.

Pitt and Jolie signed their divorce papers on December 30, 2024, as confirmed by the actress's legal representatives to People magazine. 

The two have been involved in a custody battle, a fight over the sale of their French vineyard, and claims of domestic violence since their divorce filing in 2014.

However, they have finally reached a peaceful resolution after eight years of legal disputes.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the biological parents of three children, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. They also adopted their three other kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19. 

