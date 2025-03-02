YouTube revamps mid-roll ads to reduce interruptions

YouTube is updating how mid-roll ads are placed in videos!
The new system aims to make ad placements more logical and better suited to the content.
It said in a statement, “Starting May 12, 2025, we’re improving the quality of mid-roll ads on YouTube. That means we’ll show more mid-roll ads at natural break points, like pauses and transitions, and fewer ads where they may feel interruptive or cause viewers to abandon the video, like in the middle of a sentence or action sequence," as per MediaToday.
Currently, creators can either manually choose where mid-roll ads appear in their videos or let YouTube automatically place them.
With this update YouTube is improving its system for automatic ad placement to make it more accurate and logical.
The statement continued, “We believe this change will increase the overall mid-roll revenue opportunity for creators.
“In an experiment conducted in July 2024, we observed that channels who had auto mid-roll ads slots enabled in addition to manual saw an average of over 5% increase in YouTube ad revenue compared to channels with manual mid-rolls only,” the statement added.
YouTube is updating how creators control mid-roll ads, allowing for better ad placement and giving viewers a more optimized experience.