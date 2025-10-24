Is ChatGPT down again? Users report issues across US

ChatGPT has reportedly grappled with a major outage, causing severe disruption for hundreds of users across the USA.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike on Friday morning, reaching over 800 complaints.
Notably, users are not only experiencing disruption with ChatGPT but there are also problems reported on other AI tools such as Sora
In the USA, up to 90% of users are unable to access ChatGPT, while the other 6% have reported issues with the app, and 5% lodged complaints while using Sora.
A quick look at Downdetector’s charts for the past 24 hours shows a dramatic spike in outage reports, especially today, October 24, 2025.
OpenAI has not officially addressed the issue yet.