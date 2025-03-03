Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds special meeting with King Charles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met King Charles at Sandringham House after attending the European leaders summit in central London.
According to Sky News, days after a disastrous meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Zelenskyy met British Monarch at Sandringham on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
The 47-year-old president arrived in the UK to attend the European and EU leaders summit on the Ukraine war and security right after an “uncomfortable” meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
After attending a crucial summit at Lancaster House in London, the Ukrainian flew to the royal residence in Norfolk via helicopter shortly before 5:30 pm.
A short statement released from Buckingham Palace on social media read, “This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the Saloon at Sandringham House.”
King Charles, in 2024, praised the people of Ukraine for showing “truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.”
A Buckingham Palace official, without revealing the exact details of the meeting as per royal policy, said that the Ukrainian president was “warmly welcomed” by the king.
Furthermore, locals holding blue and yellow flags gathered outside the state in the Norfolk countryside to witness Zelenskyy meet up with the King and to show their support for Ukraine.