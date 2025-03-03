Sci-Tech

How to remove your personal data from Google search results?

Google makes it easier to remove your personal information from search results

Google in a latest update has made it easier for the users to remove thier personal information from search results.

According to Tech Spot, Google's search engine has shaped how people access and discover content. However, search results sometimes expose personal data, raising privacy concerns.

A recent update introduces a tool that gives users more control over what appears in search results.

Google updated a search engine tool called "Results About You" that it initially rolled out in 2022. Developers have made it more user-friendly and directly integrated its most helpful features into search results, including the ability to remove your personal data from them.

Users must first take a somewhat counterintuitive step to use the tool: inputting their personal information into the system. While potentially alarming for those aiming to protect their privacy, this process is necessary for the tool to identify and manage specific data in search results.

However, regardless of whether it appears in search results, Google likely already possesses this information anyway.

