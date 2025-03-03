James Harrison, whose rare blood saved millions, dies at 88

A prolific Australian blood donor, James Harrison, who saved more than two million babies lives, died at the age of 88.
According to CNN, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood confirmed Harrison’s death on Saturday, March 1, 2025, and stated that he donated blood more than 1,100 times as his plasma contained a “rare and precious antibody” known as Anti-D.
As per the statement, Harrison, who was known as the “Man with the Golden Arm,” died on February 17, 2025.
Lifeblood Chief Executive Officer Stephen Cornelissen praised Harrison, saying, “James was a remarkable, stoically kind, and generous person who was committed to a lifetime of giving, and he captured the hearts of many people around the world.”
“James extended his arm to help others and babies he would never know a remarkable 1173 times and expected nothing in return,” Cornelissen added.
His daughter, Tracey Mellowship, said that her father was a humanitarian at heart and was so proud of saving so many lives without any cost or pain.
Harrison was inspired to donate blood after he received multiple blood transfusions after lung surgery at 14. He started donating blood at the age of 18 and donated his rare plasma for 63 years, till the age of 81, every two weeks, until he reached the age limit for blood donation in Australia.