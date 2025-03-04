Robert Kennedy refuses to implement MMR vaccine, calls it 'personal decision'

Measles outbreak has seen a linear growth in Texas, US with nearly 150 known cases, since late January.
As reported by CNN, US Health and Human Services (HSS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advised parents in an opinion piece on Fox News, on Sunday, March 2, that they should consult with health-care providers about giving MMR vaccine to their children.
Kennedy did not straight forwardly recommend the vaccine, but shared that the outbreak was a "call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health."
"The decision to vaccinate is a personal one," the 71-year-old wrote.
RFK Jr. continued, "Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons."
This reserved comments from the HHS secretary were not that surprising as he has a history of making anti-vaccine remarks.
Prior to becoming one of the prominent leaders in health sector, he said "no vaccine is safe and effective," while also making connection of vaccines to the rise in autism.
Meanwhile, studies have determined that two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective and the Measles , mumps and rubella vaccine is safe and effective, with the vaccine having no link with autism.
Notably, before the introduction of MMR vaccine in 1963, there used to be reportedly around 400 to 500 cases of measles per year, with the number seeing huge decrease over the decades.