TikTok, Reddit face UK investigation over children's data handling

UK regulators have launched an investigation on TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur to find out how these sites use the personal data of the teenage users.
According to Euro News, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announced that it will look into how TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur handle the personal data of users between the ages of 13 and 17 to make recommendations to them.
John Edwards, the UK information commissioner, stated, “We welcome the technology and innovation that companies like social media bring to the UK and want them to thrive in our economy. But this cannot be at the expense of children’s privacy.”
“The responsibility to keep children safe online lies firmly at the door of the companies offering these services, and my office is steadfast in its commitment to hold them to account,” he added.
The ICO said that it will investigate whether the online platforms have broken any data protection legislation or not, and if any evidence of breach is found, they will ask the companies to explain themselves before making a final decision.
As per UK laws, online sites must follow the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Children's Code under which the personal data of the users under 18 gets “specific protection,” and the platforms should consider “the best interests of the child.”
ICO, in a survey published on Monday, March 3, 2025, found that around 42% of thr British parents feel that they have little or no control over the information that online websites and apps collect.