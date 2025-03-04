Trump removes top FBI official for questioning presidential decision

President Donald Trump forced Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) New York Field office head, James Dennehy out of the agency in a shocking move.
As reported by NBC, James was kicked out on Monday, March 3, almost a month after he urged his employees to find out the details of Trump administration's decision to remove senior FBI leaders.
Further, he also tried to investigate why the administration requested the names of all the FBI agents who worked the Jan. 6 cases, the capitol attack in 2021.
In latest email to staff, James shared that he had been let go from the bureau, noting, "Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did."
He further added that he was not provided with any reason for this abrupt decision.
Two sources close to the case informed the outlet that James, who was a highly respectful leader, was given a choice to resign or be fired, and as he was eligible for retirement, he chose the first option.
Last month, James wrote an email to his staff after the Justice Department demanded a list of employees who has worked criminal cases against the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6.
The head of the office began his email, "Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own as good people are being walked out of the FBI."
James added, "And others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and FBI policy."
While sharing his plans to investigate the sudden shift in the bureau, he revealed, "time for me to dig in."
It is pertinent to note, President Donald Trump had promised to fire FBI special agents who worked Jan. 6 case, as he referred to them as "corrupt" on multiple occasions.