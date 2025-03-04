Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian joins bid for TikTok's US business

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian teamed up with Frank McCourt to bid to acquire popular social media app TikTok’s US operations.
According to Reuters, McCourt on Monday, March 3, 2025, announced that Ohanian has joined him to buy TikTok's US business as a strategic adviser specialising in social media.
McCourt said, “He has that broad portfolio of experience … of where social media was and, I think, a keen understanding of where it’s evolving. Where he can help mostly is validating but also socialising what we're doing.”
“On the one hand, this is a project that has very sophisticated technology at the core, and so you're dealing with a very specific audience when it comes to demonstrating the validity of that technology and how it works and why it's necessary," he added.
McCourt asserted that Ohanian will help in promoting Project Liberty, which he called “The People’s Bid,” that is trying to buy TikTok's US assets and give users control over their data. The Reddit co-founder has expressed excitement to work on the project.
For the unversed, the bid for the Chinese company ByteDance-owned TikTok app that has over 170 million US users began after US President Donald Trump granted the video-sharing app a 75-day delay in enforcing the ban after taking office for the second time on January 20, 2025.