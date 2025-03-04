Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards after Jannik Sinner was removed from the contest contention.
According to Tennis 360, Alcaraz and Sabalenka were nominated for the category of Sportsman/Sportswoman of the Year, which is the most prestigious sports award, the Laureus World Sports Awards.
The four-time Grand Slam winner and current WTA world No. 1 woman’s nominations came days after the awards decided to remove Jannik Sinner from the competition.
Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement, “Following discussions by the Laureus Academy, it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s nomination for this year’s Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn.”
“We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies, and, whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved, feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed,” he added.
Moreover, Alcarz has been nominated for the best sportsman after a year in which he won his first French Open trophy, sucessfully defending his Wimbledon title and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.
The other nominations for the category include swimmer Leon Marchand, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, cyclist Tadej Pogacar, and Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka won the nominations after claiming both the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024 and ending the season as world No. 1. The Belarusian faces tough competition from legendary gymnast Simone Biles, footballer and 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati, and athletics stars Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
The grand ceremony of the 25th Laureus Awards would take place in Madrid on April 21st, 2025.