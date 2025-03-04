Sports

Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub
Sabalenka, Alcaraz receive Laureus Awards nominations amid Sinner snub

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards after Jannik Sinner was removed from the contest contention.

According to Tennis 360, Alcaraz and Sabalenka were nominated for the category of Sportsman/Sportswoman of the Year, which is the most prestigious sports award, the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The four-time Grand Slam winner and current WTA world No. 1 woman’s nominations came days after the awards decided to remove Jannik Sinner from the competition.

Chairman Sean Fitzpatrick said in a statement, “Following discussions by the Laureus Academy, it has been decided that Jannik Sinner’s nomination for this year’s Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn.”

“We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies, and, whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved, feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible. Jannik and his team have been informed,” he added.

Moreover, Alcarz has been nominated for the best sportsman after a year in which he won his first French Open trophy, sucessfully defending his Wimbledon title and won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The other nominations for the category include swimmer Leon Marchand, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, cyclist Tadej Pogacar, and Formula 1 star Max Verstappen.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka won the nominations after claiming both the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024 and ending the season as world No. 1. The Belarusian faces tough competition from legendary gymnast Simone Biles, footballer and 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati, and athletics stars Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

The grand ceremony of the 25th Laureus Awards would take place in Madrid on April 21st, 2025.

Robert Kennedy refuses to implement MMR vaccine, calls it 'personal decision'

Robert Kennedy refuses to implement MMR vaccine, calls it 'personal decision'
AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way

AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way
Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern

Pope Francis' respiratory failure sparks widespread concern
Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war

Trump slams Zelenskyy for ‘worst statement’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Lewis Hamilton reveals retirement plan, sets timeline
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concers
Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League in Iran amid security concers
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about playing exhibition ahead of Indian Wells
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims first ATP 500 title in Dubai final
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis makes history with 11th pole vault world record
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Jean-Philippe Mateta injured after reckless tackle by Liam Roberts
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’
Pete Rose to get Donald Trump's pardon for ‘gambling on baseball’
Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
David Coote faces UEFA ban amid Euro 2024 controversy
David Coote faces UEFA ban amid Euro 2024 controversy
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton
Naomi Girma expected to debut for Chelsea against Brighton