Health

Violence leaves lasting genetic scars that carry across generations, study

Researchers found eight genetic modifications that were passed down to the grandchildren

  • March 06, 2025
A new study has revealed the shocking consequences of violence.

The study published in Scientific Reports found that the biological effects of trauma on a mother continue to exist long after the violent events have ended.

An international team of researchers has identified the physical processes that explain how trauma can be passed down through generations in humans.

The researchers studied DNA from 48 Syrian families across three generations.

These families included pregnant women who had escaped violent events during the Syrian civil war.

By working with these families now living in Jordan, researchers collected cheek swabs from 131 individuals and analyzed them for epigenetic changes.

Researchers found eight genetic modifications that were passed down to the grandchildren, even though they had not directly experienced the violence.

The study also found signs of faster biological aging, which could lead to a higher risk of age-related diseases.

Additionally, 21 areas in the genome displayed changes caused directly by violence during the Syrian civil war.

The study does not provide a clear answer about how these genetic modifications affect an individual’s health and further research is needed.

