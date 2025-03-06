Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance

Olivia Rodrigo 'excited' to headline Glastonbury 2025 alongside Charli XCX, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that performing at Glastonbury, U.K.'s biggest music festival, was her “biggest dream.”

The Vampire singer shared a sweet message for fans ahead of her performance on Sunday.

Olivia took to Instagram Stories and penned, “Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. truly can't believe this! so grateful and sooo excited. hope to see you there”

Neil Young, Charli XCX, Noah Kahan, The Prodigy, Raye, Loyle Carner, Gracie Abrams and more have also been confirmed to perform at Glastonbury 2025.

Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance

It will be a first Glastonbury headline performance for Olivia and The 1975.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she will perform her debut album Sour, known for songs Driver’s License, Good 4 U and Deja Vu.

Rihanna and Harry Styles are also rumoured to perform at Glastonbury, however, it has not been confirmed yet.

Olivia is currently busy with her Guts World Tour. Her next concert will take place in Brazil on March 26, 2025.

The get him back! hitmaker will conclude her successful tour on July 1, 2025, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Halle Bailey's son adorably recognizes her as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’
Halle Bailey's son adorably recognizes her as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Roy Ayers, ‘Lifeline’ composer and jazz-funk legend, passes away at 84
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Robert Downey Jr. plays crucial role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' development
Kim Kardashian reveals major role of Khloé in her first divorce
Kim Kardashian reveals major role of Khloé in her first divorce
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress
Shakira reveals emotional story behind her iconic dress
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ticket scammers arrested in $600K fraud case
'Signal 2': Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast
'Signal 2': Celebrated K-drama set to return after decade with original cast
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Ireland fans after Short n’ Sweet Tour show
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Katy Perry turns to Taylor Swift for ‘advice’ amid abysmal tour ticket sales
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Dua Lipa shares adorable family photos on father's 56th birthday: ‘Twin’
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song
Lady Gaga reveals surprising link between fiancé's proposal and new song