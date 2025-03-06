Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that performing at Glastonbury, U.K.'s biggest music festival, was her “biggest dream.”
The Vampire singer shared a sweet message for fans ahead of her performance on Sunday.
Olivia took to Instagram Stories and penned, “Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. truly can't believe this! so grateful and sooo excited. hope to see you there”
Neil Young, Charli XCX, Noah Kahan, The Prodigy, Raye, Loyle Carner, Gracie Abrams and more have also been confirmed to perform at Glastonbury 2025.
It will be a first Glastonbury headline performance for Olivia and The 1975.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, she will perform her debut album Sour, known for songs Driver’s License, Good 4 U and Deja Vu.
Rihanna and Harry Styles are also rumoured to perform at Glastonbury, however, it has not been confirmed yet.
Olivia is currently busy with her Guts World Tour. Her next concert will take place in Brazil on March 26, 2025.
The get him back! hitmaker will conclude her successful tour on July 1, 2025, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.