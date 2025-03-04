Health

Scientists identify natural compound that may stop cancer growth

Researchers have discovered a natural plant compound that can block an enzyme linked to cancer and MS

  • March 04, 2025
Scientists have found naturally occurring compound that can stop critical process linked to the progression of some cancers and diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS).

In the study, published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, researchers have discovered that sulfuretin, a natural plant compound, can block an enzyme linked to multiple sclerosis (MS) and cancer.

“We think this is a drug that could have impact in a lot of different areas,” said Larry Sherman, Ph.D., professor in the Division of Neuroscience at OHSU’s Oregon National Primate Research Center, as per ScienceAlert.

Scientists discovered that sulfuretin, along with two synthetic compounds tested on live cells, blocked the activity of an enzyme called hyaluronidase.

This enzyme naturally breaks down hyaluronic acid, a substance crucial for tissue health.

This is important because when hyaluronic acid is broken into fragments, it can lead to harmful effects in at least two ways.

The study reveals that the breakdown of hyaluronic acid causes two major issues.

Firstly, it prevent the repair of myelin, a protective sheath around nerve cells, by interfering with the maturation of oligodendrocytes.This damage is linked to neurological conditions like MS, stroke, brain injuries and certain types of dementia.

As per the study, in premature infants delayed myelination can lead to brain damage or cerebral palsy.

Secondly, in cancerous tumours, the activity of a specific enzyme, hyaluronidase, enables cancer cells to grow unchecked by avoiding normal cell death.

The research focuses on inhibiting a particular type of hyaluronidase known as CEMIP, which plays a crucial role in both cancer progression and myelin repair disruption.

