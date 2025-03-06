Arjun Kapoor pens cheeky wish to mark sister Janhvi Kapoor’s 28th birthday

Arjun Kapoor has rung in his little sister, Janhvi Kapoor’s, birthday with a cheeky wish.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 6, the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actor shared a clip of the Dhadak starlet to mark her 28th birthday.
With Teddy Nasr’s Minions Happy Birthday playing in the background, the clip featured the Bawaal actress in a sea-green glittery sequined crop top with a matching high slit skirt.
She topped the ensemble with a shimmery red cape draped over her shoulders. Waving towards the camera, Janhvi stunningly twirled in her gorgeous ensemble.
Related: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra share sweet moments after pregnancy news
“Happy birthday drama queen @janhvikapoor ! Stay crazy, stay goofy as always!” Arjun penned cheekily.
It is worth mentioning that Janhvi Kapoor is the half-sister of Arjun Kapoor, with both sharing Boney Kapoor as common parent.
Meanwhile, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra also wished the Devara: Part 1 actress with a delightful message.
Sharing a post of Janhvi Kapoor, the Student of the Year actor penned, “Happy Birthday @janhvikapoor! Have the best year ahead. Big love and hug!”
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming three movies, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari, and RC16, all of which are scheduled to be released in 2025.
Related: Alia Bhatt finally opens up about ‘Jigra’ box office failure