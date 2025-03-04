Health

Here's how to avoid frequent emergency room visits

These are some steps you should keep in mind to reduce your chances of rushing to emergency room

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 04, 2025
Emergency rooms (ER) observe a lot of patients with different problems from simple falls and cuts to strokes, and car accidents.

The ER doctors are trained to deal with almost every type of medical emergency, and visit to hospitals are encouraged if you require emergency care.

While you should never avoid visiting hospitals during emergencies, here are some preventative ways you can avoid rushing to the ER at more frequent rate.

Visit hospital annually

To keep your health in-check, doctors recommend going to your physician every year for preventive care visits.

In order to get the detail analyses of your body and conditions, instead of going to hospital when you're feeling ill, it is encouraged to plan a annual visit so that your doctor don't miss any details. 

Along with that, the hospital visit without the pressure of time-ticking away due to emergency would also give you chance to discuss topics that you might've missed such as reproductive health, sleep and nutrition.

Advice for people with chronic conditions

The best way to avoid the ER visits is to keep your diabetes, high cholesterol, and blood pressure in-check.

For people with chronic conditions, it is necessary to take their prescribed medicines accordingly while adapting healthy lifestyle like eating better and exercising.

Dangerously, in cases of people with prolonged high blood pressure,the condition can damage blood vessels and eventually the heart.

Primary care provider is a must

A primary care provider is a doctor who manages a person's health care over time and provides variety of services.

If you don't have a primary care provider, to visit yearly and discuss every detail about your health, you need to find one as soon as possible.

