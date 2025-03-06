Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback

Sarah Ferguson has shared first post on social media just days after Prince Andrew hit with new financial issue.
The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account on World Bood Day, on March 6, to mark the occasion with a heartfelt message.
The 65-year-old author, who is famous for writing children's books shared a series of her photos, in which she was featured reading the stories to little kids.
Fergie's delightful photos were accompanied by a sweet note, which read, "Happy #WorldBookDay! Books have the power to transport us to new worlds, spark imagination, and inspire a lifelong love of learning."
She continued, "Today we celebrate the magic of storytelling and the joy that reading brings to people of all ages."
The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie further admitted, "As an author, I’ve been privileged to write stories that encourage curiosity and creativity, and one of my greatest joys is sharing them with children around the world."
This update from Sarah comes a few days after BBC reported that a deal to take over the Andrew's former start-up business network is now uncertain.
Andrew's Pitch@Palace network had held talks with AndrDutch company Startupbootcamp (SBC) about a sale to benefit the duke with multi-million pound financial support.
However, insiders told BBC that despite reports of a planned takeover and possible Bahraini funding, no deals have been finalized or transactions made.