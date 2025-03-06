Royal

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback

Prince Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson shares special message as Duke financial deal at stake

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrews financial setback
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback

Sarah Ferguson has shared first post on social media just days after Prince Andrew hit with new financial issue.

The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram account on World Bood Day, on March 6, to mark the occasion with a heartfelt message.

The 65-year-old author, who is famous for writing children's books shared a series of her photos, in which she was featured reading the stories to little kids.

Fergie's delightful photos were accompanied by a sweet note, which read, "Happy #WorldBookDay! Books have the power to transport us to new worlds, spark imagination, and inspire a lifelong love of learning." 

She continued, "Today we celebrate the magic of storytelling and the joy that reading brings to people of all ages." 

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie further admitted, "As an author, I’ve been privileged to write stories that encourage curiosity and creativity, and one of my greatest joys is sharing them with children around the world."

This update from Sarah comes a few days after BBC reported that a deal to take over the Andrew's former start-up business network is now uncertain. 

Andrew's Pitch@Palace network had held talks with AndrDutch company Startupbootcamp (SBC) about a sale to benefit the duke with multi-million pound financial support. 

However, insiders told BBC that despite reports of a planned takeover and possible Bahraini funding, no deals have been finalized or transactions made. 

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after Prince Andrew's financial setback
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown’s outfit mishap
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Royal Family drops video message before Charles, Kate, William’s appearance
Royal Family drops video message before Charles, Kate, William’s appearance
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
Queen Letizia exudes elegance in leather jacket at Contemporary Art Fair
Meghan Markle felt 'uncomfortable' by Drew Barrymore’s ‘clingy’ acts: Expert
Meghan Markle felt 'uncomfortable' by Drew Barrymore’s ‘clingy’ acts: Expert
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares heartbreaking update
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares heartbreaking update
Prince William makes emotional plea to protect his kids' privacy
Prince William makes emotional plea to protect his kids' privacy
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Meghan Markle spills on Prince Harry's romantic hotel room surprise
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys ski break without Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie
Lady Louise Windsor enjoys ski break without Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie
King Felipe, Queen Letizia promote ‘artistic creation’ at special event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia promote ‘artistic creation’ at special event
King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap Finland visit with splendid ‘return event’
King Frederik, Queen Mary wrap Finland visit with splendid ‘return event’
Kensington Palace issues heartfelt message after William’s poignant visit
Kensington Palace issues heartfelt message after William’s poignant visit
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy
Duchess Sophie receives good news hinting her bright future in monarchy
Prince Edward to skip major royal event as it clashes with his birthday
Prince Edward to skip major royal event as it clashes with his birthday