Wegovy witnesses price drop as drugs supply improves

Novo Nordisk has shared a delightful update regarding Wegovy for people without medical insurance.
As reported by NBC, the pharmaceutical company has announced the reduction in price on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, for it's inject-able weight-loss medicine.
The new monthly price for the Wegovy would be $499 instead of $650, which is expected to take effect immediately.
Novo revealed that the new pricing would be applicable for both uninsured and insured patients, whose insurance doesn't cover the weight-loss drugs.
This update came after Eli Lilly, another pharma-giant, unveiled that it would cut the monthly price of it's starter dose of Zepbound to $349 last month.
Both the companies made the price changes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed the drugs from shortage list.
According to US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2 out of 5 American adults have obesity, which eventually surged the sales of the weight-loss medications.
As the demand exceeded the supplies, compounding pharmacies such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly were allowed to make cheaper-alternative drugs to meet the requirements, production of those medicines is expected to shut down as supplies improve.
Wegovy and Zepbound are part of a GLP-1 class of treatments that has shown astonishing results for people on weight loss journey, as they decrease appetite and boost the feeling of fullness.