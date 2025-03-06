Entertainment

Chris Pratt makes heartfelt move to prevent Millie Bobby Brown's outfit mishap

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt held a press conference for their upcoming film ‘The Electric State’

Chris Pratt’s heartfelt move has confirmed that he’s truly a gentleman!

Recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor held a press conference in Madrid, Spain, with Millie Bobby Brown for the promotion of their upcoming film The Electric State.

In a viral video shared on social media platform X, the Stranger Things starlet was seen struggling to stand up due to wearing a short dress during the event.

Witnessing his costar’s struggle, Chris swiftly stepped in to shield her from getting exposed by standing in front of Millie, who then appeared to adjust her miniskirt.

The British actress then held onto the Jurassic World actor’s arm as she rose from the chair.

“Chris Pratt is overhated,” captioned the X user.

In the clip, she wrote a text stating, “Chris pratt getting in front of Millie so she can stand up while wearing a short dress. A MAN.”

Posting to X, one fan wrote, “A great guy! A wonderful gentleman!”

Another penned, “A real and respectful man.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt starrer The Electric State follows the story of “An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick.”

The forthcoming film is slated to release on March 14, 2025.

