Mediterranean diet lowers obesity-linked cancer risk by 6%

A new study revealed that the Mediterranean diet could lower obesity-linked cancer risk by 6%.
According to Daily Record, a global study published in The Lancet has found that by 2050, more than 50% of the adults and a third of the kids, teenagers, and young adults would be obese or overweight.
The study done by JAMA Network open ahead of World Obesity Day on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, not only warned about the risk of obesity but also examined the impact of the Mediterranean diet on obesity-related cancer risk.
The research involving more than 450,000 participants aged 35-70 from ten different countries revealed that people who follow the Mediterranean diet have a six percent lower risk of developing obesity-related cancers.
Anton Bilchik, a surgical oncologist, said, “This research provides further evidence of how important a healthy diet low in fat, high in protein and vegetables, and eliminating processed food is in reducing the risk of cancer.”
Wael Harb, a haematologist and oncologist, added, “Encouraging adherence to the Mediterranean diet could serve as a non-pharmacologic intervention to reduce cancer risk, complementing existing prevention strategies like weight management and exercise.”
Furthermore, the research also found that the Mediterranean diet also helped former or current smokers but did not reduce the risk of postmenopausal breast, endometrial, or ovarian cancers in women.
