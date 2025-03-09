Sci-Tech

Microsoft takes on OpenAI with new AI models for Copilot

Microsoft is exploring alternative AI models from companies like xAI, Meta and DeepSeek

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025
Microsoft takes on OpenAI with new AI models for Copilot
Microsoft takes on OpenAI with new AI models for Copilot

Microsoft is developing its own AI reasoning models to compete with OpenAI.

There is also a speculation that they might sell them to developers.

As per Reuters, despite being a key supporter of OpenAI, Microsoft is exploring alternative AI models from companies like xAI, Meta and DeepSeek to potentially replace OpenAI's models in its Copilot product.

Microsoft wants to become less dependent on OpenAI, even though its early collaboration with the company helped it gain an advantage in the AI industry.

As per the outlet, Microsoft is working on adding both its own and third-party AI models to Microsoft 365 Copilot to reduce reliance on OpenAI and cut costs.

Initially, 365 Copilot was promoted for using OpenAI’s GPT-4 model when it launched in 2023.

Now, as per multiple reports, Microsoft's AI team, led by Mustafa Suleyman has created a set of AI models called MAI.

These models reportedly perform almost as well as top AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, based on industry benchmarks.

In addition to this, Microsoft's AI team is developing reasoning models that use chain-of-thought techniques which help break down complex problems into steps to improve reasoning.

The team is already testing MAI models as a replacement for OpenAI’s models in Copilot. 

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
X down: Users report widespread outage
X down: Users report widespread outage
5 dead zones to avoid when setting up Wi-Fi routers
5 dead zones to avoid when setting up Wi-Fi routers
Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature
Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature
AI will steal human jobs next year, experts predict
AI will steal human jobs next year, experts predict
Musk tells Polish minister to 'be quiet' amid heated Starlink debate
Musk tells Polish minister to 'be quiet' amid heated Starlink debate
Saturn’s iconic rings set to vanish this month in rare cosmic event
Saturn’s iconic rings set to vanish this month in rare cosmic event
Pinterest updates privacy policy: User data to be used to train AI tool
Pinterest updates privacy policy: User data to be used to train AI tool
iPhone users warned to turn off these 3 settings to avoid hacking risks
iPhone users warned to turn off these 3 settings to avoid hacking risks
Alarming details about global warming revealed in stunning visualisation
Alarming details about global warming revealed in stunning visualisation