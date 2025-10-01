Spotify's new feature lets users exclude songs from recommendations

Home / Sci-Tech

Spotify has officially introduced the latest feature that offers users more control over their recommendations by allowing them to exclude specific racks from shaping their “taste profile.”

The Swedish music streaming giant reflects a listener’s musical powers key features such as Home page suggestions, Wrapped, Discovery, and more.

Previously, the company allowed users to exclude entire playlists from their profile, but that didn’t stop unwanted songs from affecting recommendations.

The recently launched feature solves this issue by allowing users to go through recently played tracks and landmark the ones they don’t want factored into personalisation.

With this significant update, parents can now prevent kids’ songs from skewing their Wrapped.

To access it, both premium and free users can click the three dotted menu in the top-right corner after choosing a song, then select to exclude it from—or restore it to—their taste profile.

Spotify’s hyperpersonalised approach has long been a selling point; however, in shared or family settings, algorithms can misrepresent true preferences.

Smart speakers, cars, and group listening usually mean one individual’s account is exposed to everyone’s favourite.

The latest feature is the most helpful tool yet it requires your manual work.

Spotify could provide easier profile switching, voice commands, or the ability to assign sessions to different family members.

For now, though, the updates provide lesser ruined recommendations—and cleaner Spotify Wrapped results.

