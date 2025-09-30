YouTube settles account suspension lawsuit with Trump for $24.5 million

YouTube has agreed to settle Capitol riot suspension lawsuit with US President Donald Trump.
According to Euro News, Trump had filed lawsuits against Meta and X, formerly Twitter, after the media platforms suspended his account following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021.
YouTube agreed to pay $24.5 million (€20.9 million) to settle a lawsuit US President Donald Trump brought against the company in 2021, when it suspended Trump's account following the January 6 riots on the Capitol. Trump's account has been restored since 2023.
Meta and X agreed earlier this year to pay to settle the lawsuits.
Trump had also sued X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook parent Meta Platforms. When the lawsuit was first filed over four years ago, legal experts predicted the suits were doomed to fail. However, Meta and X agreed to pay to settle the lawsuits earlier this year.
As per the court documents filed on Monday, $22 million (€18.8 million) will contribute to the Trust for the National Mall and a construction of a White House ballroom. The remaining $2.5 million (€2.1 million) will be paid to other plaintiffs involved in the case, including US author Naomi Wolf and the American Conservative Union.