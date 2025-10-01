Elon Musk plans to take on Wikipedia with Grokipedia, sparking user reaction

Elon Musk has announced a new project that could change the way we access knowledge online.
According to News 18, the SpaceX founder revealed that his startup xAI is working on a Wikipedia alternative powered by its own AI chatbot, Grok.
Musk’s announcement comes at a time when debates over online content accuracy and bias are widespread. With Grokipedia, Musk hopes to create a platform that not only delivers information but also supports xAI’s broader mission of “understanding the universe."
Taking to X, on Tuesday, September 30, the tech giant share details about the project and wrote, “We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe."
Grokipedia will use Grok, xAI’s chatbot created by Musk, as a rival to ChatGPT. The AI has been trained on web sources, including public tweets, and Musk intends to leverage it to generate the content for the new encyclopedia.
The news about Grokipedia got people talking online. Some users shared their excitement, while a few questioned how it would actually work.
One user commented, “Finally! Hopefully, this will be curated better."
Another wrote, “We need a Trantor-level xAI Galactic Library with Grokipedia for the future. Grokipedia could be something like Encyclopedia Galactica and the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, both academic and humorous."
Some reactions were more playful as a person jokingly said, “Can we call it ‘Richipedia’?" while someone suggested, “Next, acquire Reddit and rename it Grokkit."