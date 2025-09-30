Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out AI themes, message summaries, and more features

WhatsApp also is experimenting with richer link previews, poll images, and simplified community creation

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp rolls out AI themes, message summaries, and more features
WhatsApp rolls out AI themes, message summaries, and more features 

The instant-messaging app, WhatsApp, is introducing a significant update combining productivity, creativity, and personalisation.

The platform now supports iOS Live Photos and Android Motion Photos, AI-generated chat themes, a built-in document scanner for Android, and AI-powered message summaries.

The latest AI themes allow users to design unique wallpapers and chat bubble hues by clicking prompts in Settings → Chats. Designs can be refined or refreshed, offering every conversation a personalized look beyond static themes.

Live Photos and Motion holds movement and sound after sharing, bringing emotions to memories exchanged in chats.

On Android, the Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls out a document scanner, allowing users to scan, improve, crop, share files without third-party apps.

This significant upgrade brings the company closer to becoming a productivity app, instead of only being a chat platform.

Another feature includes AI-powered private message summaries. For chats with several unread messages, the “Summarize Privately” option condenses conversations into simple highlights.

These are processed securely—Meta cannot read messages, and summaries are invisible to others. The feature launches in the US in English, with plans for broader expansion in the near future.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is experimenting with richer link previews, poll images, and simplified community creation. These upgrades reflect Meta’s efforts to weave AI into the company’s core while maintaining privacy.

You Might Like:

OpenAI rolls out parental controls in ChatGPT for teen protection

OpenAI rolls out parental controls in ChatGPT for teen protection
OpenAI is reportedly developing a system that predicts age and could apply the features for all users under the age of 18

Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.5, OpenAI reports $4.3B revenue in early 2025

Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.5, OpenAI reports $4.3B revenue in early 2025
Claude Sonnet 4.5 primarily focuses on multi-step projects for over 30 hours and ranked the highest in the benchmarks

Snapchat announces paid storage plans for Memories feature

Snapchat announces paid storage plans for Memories feature
Snapchat stated that the free access to Memories feature will remain limited to 5GB

YouTube settles account suspension lawsuit with Trump for $24.5 million

YouTube settles account suspension lawsuit with Trump for $24.5 million
Donald Trump wins $24.5 million settlement from YouTube over Capitol riots suspension

WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to chat directly with status viewers

WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to chat directly with status viewers
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

NASA's boss unveils exciting timeline for creating 'village' on Moon

NASA's boss unveils exciting timeline for creating 'village' on Moon
The International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney had the theme 'Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth'

Elon Musk's X to appeal court order on secretive content takedown requests

Elon Musk's X to appeal court order on secretive content takedown requests
Musk's X to fight Indian court ruling on arbitrary content removal through secretive online portal

Google Messages to bring major overhaul of link previews

Google Messages to bring major overhaul of link previews
The upcoming redesign further drops the two-line article description under the title, a change that a few users may find inconvenient

iOS 26.0.1: When next iPhone update will release for all users?

iOS 26.0.1: When next iPhone update will release for all users?
The upcoming update, iOS 26.0.1, likely to fix an issue affecting the iPhone Air camera

Big Google Home app redesign with ‘Ask Home’ launch starts on iPhone

Big Google Home app redesign with ‘Ask Home’ launch starts on iPhone
'Ask Home' brings a chat-based UI, enabling users to browse devices, view automations, and trigger actions

Apple develops ChatGPT-like app to experiment next-gen Siri: Report

Apple develops ChatGPT-like app to experiment next-gen Siri: Report
Apart from Siri, Apple is currently working on AI-driven smart home devices

YouTube Premium brings set of features for iOS, Android users

YouTube Premium brings set of features for iOS, Android users
YouTube subscribers can adjust video playback speed on iOS, Android, and the web