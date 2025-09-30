WhatsApp rolls out AI themes, message summaries, and more features 

The instant-messaging app, WhatsApp, is introducing a significant update combining productivity, creativity, and personalisation.
The platform now supports iOS Live Photos and Android Motion Photos, AI-generated chat themes, a built-in document scanner for Android, and AI-powered message summaries.
The latest AI themes allow users to design unique wallpapers and chat bubble hues by clicking prompts in Settings → Chats. Designs can be refined or refreshed, offering every conversation a personalized look beyond static themes.
Live Photos and Motion holds movement and sound after sharing, bringing emotions to memories exchanged in chats.
On Android, the Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls out a document scanner, allowing users to scan, improve, crop, share files without third-party apps.
This significant upgrade brings the company closer to becoming a productivity app, instead of only being a chat platform.
Another feature includes AI-powered private message summaries. For chats with several unread messages, the “Summarize Privately” option condenses conversations into simple highlights.
These are processed securely—Meta cannot read messages, and summaries are invisible to others. The feature launches in the US in English, with plans for broader expansion in the near future.
Furthermore, WhatsApp is experimenting with richer link previews, poll images, and simplified community creation. These upgrades reflect Meta’s efforts to weave AI into the company’s core while maintaining privacy.