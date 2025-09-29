NASA's boss unveils exciting timeline for creating 'village' on Moon

Home / Sci-Tech

The International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney had the theme 'Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
NASA administrator Sean Duffy has shared an exciting timeline for running a "village" on the moon at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney.

On Monday, September 29, Duffy appeared in a session featuring the heads of space agencies from the USA, China, Japan, India, Europe, and Canada.

When asked what success looks like for NASA in a decade, Duffy noted, "We are going to have sustained human life on the moon. Not just an outpost, but a village."

Not just any village, but a nuclear-powered village, as NASA recently issued an RFI seeking commercial help to build a nuclear reactor on Luna.

The administrator also predicted that a decade from now NASA will also have "made leaps and bounds on our mission to get to Mars" and "be on the cusp of putting human boots on Mars".

The theme for this year's congress is "Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth", and while discussing it, Duffy talked about sustaining human life in space, an objective he said is NASA's right, as it alone among US government agencies has a remit for exploration.

He pointed out that other agencies have the job of considering terrestrial stability and earthly resilience, and that NASA must focus on exploration.

