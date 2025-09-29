Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to chat directly with status viewers

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that enables one-tap chats from the status viewers list.

Users can now use a new feature that adds a button next to each contact who viewed their status updates, as per WABetaInfo.

By pressing it, they can directly open a chat with that contact without needing extra steps.

Previously, users had to exit the status screen to chat with someone who viewed their status, then go to the chats tab and select the contact separately.

This new shortcut now makes chatting much easier by cutting out unnecessary steps.

Now users can stay on the status screen and instantly message someone who viewed their update.

It also makes it easy to send quick and spontaneous messages as soon as someone views or like a status.

However, the new feature is available to all beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.

The messaging platform is now rolling out a feature that brings new quick sharing options to status updates.

In this new update, the status layout has been redesigned, with the view count now move to the left, similar to Instagram Stories.

