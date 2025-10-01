Home / Sci-Tech

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses officially out now in select US stores

Users can now access Ray-Ban smart glasses from select Best Buy, and Ray-Ban stores, the Meta Lab, and more

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta Ray-Ban Display is now officially available to buy in select physical stores across the US.

Originally announced at Connect 2025 two weeks ago, Meta's first smart glasses integrated with an in-lens display.

Taking to Instagram, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg officially announced Ray-Ban Display's launch, stating, "Huge milestone for AI and wearables. Meta Ray-Ban Display available today." 


Users can now access it from select Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, and Ray-Ban stores, and the Meta Lab.

Priced at $799, the package includes both the glasses and the new Meta Neural Band, designed to seamlessly integrate AI into daily life and offer an intuitive user experience.

The high-end Ray-Ban Display marks a major step forward in wearable technology. Unlike previous variants, this model features a built-in microLED display that conveys information directly into the wearer’s field of view.

Moreover, it consists of the Neural Band, allowing users to use AI tools hands-free, navigate apps, and get real-time contextual updates without checking their phones.

The Menlo-park based giant has collaborated with several retailers, such as Ray-Ban, Best Buy, Sunglass Hut, and more to stock the glasses.

In many stores, customers can book a demo appointment before buying it, enabling them to experiment with features such as AI-powered navigation, smart notifications, and instant translation.

The release comes alongside Meta’s expansion of Meta Labs pop-up shops, providing interactive showcases for customers to experience the glasses firsthand.

