Entertainment

Hailey Bieber’s rep clears the air on social media ‘dig’ at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

Justin Bieber’s wife shared her response after a TikTok user claimed that Hailey Bieber ‘liked’ a post mocking Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
Hailey Bieber’s rep clears the air on social media ‘dig’ at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco
Hailey Bieber’s rep clears the air on social media ‘dig’ at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber’s representative has shut down claims that she ‘liked’ a social media post mocking Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco,

As per US Weekly, the Rhode founder representative exclusively stated that the allegations are entirely false.

Hailey’s team said, “This never happened,” adding, “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

Justin Bieber’s wife shared her response via her team after a TikTok user claimed earlier this week that the model reportedly dropped a “like” on a video mocking Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 37, and their loved-up Interview magazine profile.

Related: Hailey Bieber melts hearts with rare glimpses of baby Jack: See

Gomez previously dated Justin, on and off from 2009 to 2018, while Hailey started dating the Peaches crooner shortly after he and the Single Soon crooner parted their ways.

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey tied the knot and the couple welcomed their first child together in August 2024.

On the other hand, Gomez made waves with her budding romance with Benny Blanco after they made their relationship public in December 2023.

Nearly a year later, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, with Selena Gomez showcasing her diamond ring.

Related: Hailey Bieber faces backlash over alleged ‘dig’ at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Britney Spears raises concerns with bombshell bathroom confession
Britney Spears raises concerns with bombshell bathroom confession
Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional after concluding London show
Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional after concluding London show
Katy Perry makes headlines with surprise proposal in her concert
Katy Perry makes headlines with surprise proposal in her concert
Millie Bobby Brown brings special guest on ‘The Electric State’ set: Watch
Millie Bobby Brown brings special guest on ‘The Electric State’ set: Watch
Hardy, Caleigh Ryan welcome their first child, a baby girl
Hardy, Caleigh Ryan welcome their first child, a baby girl
Paris Hilton celebrates National Barbie Day with 'incredible' women
Paris Hilton celebrates National Barbie Day with 'incredible' women
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date at tennis game
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date at tennis game
Selena Gomez shares first video message after Hailey Bieber’s dig
Selena Gomez shares first video message after Hailey Bieber’s dig
Beyoncé receives heartfelt wish from King Charles for Grammy win
Beyoncé receives heartfelt wish from King Charles for Grammy win
Selena Gomez teases huge announcement about her and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez teases huge announcement about her and Benny Blanco
Meryl Streep, Martin Short attend 'Oh Mary!' performance with Jennifer Lopez
Meryl Streep, Martin Short attend 'Oh Mary!' performance with Jennifer Lopez
Paris Jackson fires back at critics after her bold fashion choice in PFW
Paris Jackson fires back at critics after her bold fashion choice in PFW