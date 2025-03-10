Hailey Bieber’s rep clears the air on social media ‘dig’ at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber’s representative has shut down claims that she ‘liked’ a social media post mocking Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco,
As per US Weekly, the Rhode founder representative exclusively stated that the allegations are entirely false.
Hailey’s team said, “This never happened,” adding, “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”
Justin Bieber’s wife shared her response via her team after a TikTok user claimed earlier this week that the model reportedly dropped a “like” on a video mocking Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 37, and their loved-up Interview magazine profile.
Gomez previously dated Justin, on and off from 2009 to 2018, while Hailey started dating the Peaches crooner shortly after he and the Single Soon crooner parted their ways.
In September 2018, Justin and Hailey tied the knot and the couple welcomed their first child together in August 2024.
On the other hand, Gomez made waves with her budding romance with Benny Blanco after they made their relationship public in December 2023.
Nearly a year later, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, with Selena Gomez showcasing her diamond ring.
