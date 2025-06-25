Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter

Cardi B’s ex Offset has made a candid admission about Sabrina Carpenter being his celebrity crush.

On Tuesday, June 24, a magician Anna DeGuzman met with the rapper for Complex, in which she gushed his celebrity crush.

She told the musician, "Well, think about your love life. Do you have a celebrity crush right now? Someone we would all know.” while giving him a warning not to say the name out loud.

DeGuzman asked if the celebrity knew he had a crush on her, to which the Open It Up singer responded "no."

Later on, the magician handed him a piece of paper with a name written "Sabrina Carpenter."

Offset was shocking, he said, "How you get this right? That's crazy. That's crazy. This is cap! No way. I ain't never said this before,” adding, "I feel like artistically, she's got it all together.”

On the relationship front, the musician broke up with Cardi B, who filed for divorce from him for a second time in July 2024.

The former couple share three kids and before filing for divorce they had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017.

