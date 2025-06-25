Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs praises judge after confirming he won't testify

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team finished their defense case after only 20 minutes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has confirmed that he won’t be be testifying in his sex trafficking trail.

On Tuesday, June 24, the music mogul spoke in court during the seventh week of his sex trafficking trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs if it is his decision not to testify in the criminal trial. The Bad Boy Records mogul replied, “That is my decision, Your Honor. That is solely my decision. I mean, it’s my decision with my lawyers…Yes, my decision, I’m making it.”

Before the allocution, Combs’ attorney Alexandra Shapiro delivered a motion for his acquittal on all five counts, noting, “No reasonable juror could find him guilty on any of the counts beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Later on, the judge asked the rapper how he’s feeling, to which he respond, “I’m doing great, Your Honor. I’ve been wanting to tell you thank you. You’re doing an excellent job.”

For the court hearing, Combs opted for a bronze-colored sweater over a white collared shirt.

The prosecution and defense is set to present their closing arguments on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, the jury is expected to deliver a verdict next week.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will spend the rest of his life behind bars if he’s convicted.

