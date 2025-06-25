Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut after two years of dating

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally made their most-awaited red carpet debut after almost two-years of relationship.
The romantic couple attended the opening night of the Tight End University summer camp in Nashville.
A video clip shared by the Tight End University Instagram page showed Travis and Taylor walking hand-in-hand as they made their red carpet debut.
For the red carpet appearance at the sporting event, the Love Story hitmaker donned a green and white checkered top and matching skirt.
To complete the look, she opted for white heels, an off-white handbag and gold jewelry.
On the other hand, Travis looked draper in a white collared mesh T-shirt with matching mesh shorts and white sneakers.
This marks the couple's first-ever joint appearance on the red carpet.
As per the website, the three-day training camp aims to bring together tight end players from around the country to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more.”
To note, the NFL camp was founded by Kansas City Chiefs tight end, his fellow colleague George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen.