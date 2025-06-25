Blake Lively addresses big ‘Victory’ after Justin Baldoni drops lawsuit

Blake Lively has broken silence on “total victory” after Justin Baldoni’s decision to not refile $400 million countersuit.
For those unversed, last year the Gossip Girl alum filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star.
In response, the American director filed a countersuit against her and husband Ryan Reynolds, plus another lawsuit against The New York Times.
On Tuesday, Justin‘s lawyer Bryan Freedman announced that the actor has decided to not amending his lawsuit after the judge dismissed his $400 million countersuit against Blake.
However, he “will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”
Shortly after the news came, Blake’s lawyer told Us Weekly, “The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety. In the days that followed, Baldoni’s lawyer said the judge’s decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal as they promised to amend and refile it.”
The lawyer added, “As per usual, that was not true. The Court’s dismissal of Baldoni’s sham lawsuit was a total victory after all.”
To note, Blake’s representative called the ruling a “complete vindication” for the Hollywood couple.