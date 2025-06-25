Justin Baldoni alters legal approach in battle against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni makes big shift in his approach after judge dismissed his countersuit earlier this month

Justin Baldoni has significantly altered his legal strategy in his ongoing dispute against Blake Lively, a move that follows the recent dismissal of his hefty $400 million defamation lawsuit against the actress.

According to Page Six, the Five Feet Apart star will not continue with amending his $400 million lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star and her husband.

Following a Judge Lewis J. Liman shockingly dismissed Baldoni’s countersuit earlier this month, the actor/director’s attorney Bryan Freedman told the outlet that they are now focusing on Baldoni’s defense.

“The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign, and it does not in any way affect our vigorous defense against Ms. Lively’s claims,” Freedman said in a statement Tuesday.

“Discovery is proceeding and we are confident that we will prevail against these factually baseless accusations,” he added.

In June, Liman claimed in his ruling to dismiss the defamation suit that Baldoni and his legal team “have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her [California Civil Rights Department] complaint, which are privileged.”

The judge's decision gave Baldoni until June 23 to amend his claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract.

However, “instead of revising the existing claims,” Freedman said that they “will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”

