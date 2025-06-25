Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie

Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt mutually settled their high-profile divorce last year in December

  • by Web Desk
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie  

Brad Pitt has recently made rare comments about his difficult time months after settling his divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Fight Club star made a guest appearance on the popular comedy podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday, June 24th to promote his upcoming film, F1.

During the interview, Pitt shared his first-ever experience of going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after his high-profile divorce from his former life partner, Jolie. 

The 61-year-old American actor and film producer further claimed that he was "pretty much on [his] knees" while recalling his sobriety journey. 

"I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting," the Academy-winning artist added. 

At one point, he also admitted to consuming alcohol, saying, "It gives you permission to go, ‘OK, I’m gonna step out on this edge and see what happens.’ And then I grew to love it."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 after an alleged plane incident where the actor physically abused his ex-wife and one of his kids. 

After legally battling in court for several years, the former couple finalized their divorce last year.

Pitt is estranged from his six children, whom he shares with Jolie, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt's upcoming project: 

His new action-sport film, F1, will be released in theatres on June 27th, 2025. 

