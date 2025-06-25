Miley Cyrus addresses fan claims of being "dismissive" during meet-and-greet

Miley Cyrus has directly addressed fan claims of her being "dismissive" during a recent U.K. record signing.
At London record store Rough Trade East, the Flowers singer alongside friend and collaborator Naomi Campbell signed unreleased Something Beautiful vinyls.
A video circulating online after the event showed Cyrus and Campbell, 55, chatting at a table. When a fan awkwardly sought Cyrus's attention for a photo, the singer briefly smiled, then returned to her conversation with Campbell, leading the fan to quietly depart.
Soon after the video was posted to Reddit, several users took to the social media to show disappointment over Cyrus allegedly being dismissive of her fans.
One viewer wrote, "Wow! That's so inconsiderate & rude IMO."
Another added, “They bought her album and her behavior towards them is so inconsiderate and dismissive. I wonder if they also paid for the signing/photo op too.”
On Tuesday, Cyrus shared the glimpses from the event as seemingly addressing the backlash i her caption.
“Our vinyl was originally set to drop a week later, but since we were both in London @roughtradeeast made it happen day of,” her caption began.
She added, “I wanted to gift my Smilers an exclusive experience & unreleased vinyl to thank you for the love you’ve shown me in the UK over the years. I saw so many familiar faces & met some sweet new ones.”
The Wrecking Ball singer noted that “the record store requested no photos due to the unexpected last minute turn out.”
She added that photographer Vijat M was able to snap photos of the event, “but we knew the night needed to be captured.”
“To everyone who came out to celebrate our single, we love you,” Cyrus concluded.