Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris

Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently made headlines with their iconic musical performance during the Cowboy Carter Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris
Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris  

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made stylish appearances at the 2026 Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show as part of Paris Fashion Week. 

The couple, who recently performed for the first time in six years during the popstar's ongoing Cowboy Crater tour in Paris, attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Tuesday, June 24. 

For the star-studded event, Beyoncé paid a subtle nod to her Grammy-winning music album, Cowboy Carter, by opting for dark-wash jeans and a matching denim shirt paired with a Western-style belt.

To elevate her look, she included a brown fuzzy coat draped over one shoulder and topped the look off with a cowboy hat and platform heels.

On the other hand, Jay-Z sported a black leather jacket with matching pants. He also wore a white T-shirt beneath his stylish jacket.







Jay-Z and Beyoncé performance at Cowboy Carter Tour: 

They marked the public appearance after they delivered an electrifying musical performance in Paris as part of her Cowboy Carter Tour.

During the concert, Jay-Z and Beyoncé sang their 2003 famous track Crazy in Love on stage. He also performed his iconic rendition N**** in Paris, Drunk in Love from 2013.

The mom-of-two began her ongoing tenth concert tour, Cowboy Carter, on April 28, in Inglewood, California, and is scheduled to conclude on July 26th, in Paradise, Nevada.

Beyoncé set to perform in Houston, TX, US, on June 28th at NRG Stadium. 

Read more : Entertainment
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been romantically linked since 2016
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift deliver surprise performance of 'Shake It Of' Vanderbilt University
Tom Cruise's weird move fuels Brad Pitt feud talk after red carpet reunion
Tom Cruise's weird move fuels Brad Pitt feud talk after red carpet reunion
'Troy' star and the 'Mission: Impossible' star made their first red carpet reunion in 24 years
Joe Marinelli 'General Hospital,' 'Santa Barbara' famed actor dies at 68
Joe Marinelli 'General Hospital,' 'Santa Barbara' famed actor dies at 68
The deceased actor died in Burbank, California, last week after a long battle with chronic illness
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs praises judge after confirming he won't testify
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs praises judge after confirming he won't testify
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team finished their defense case after only 20 minutes
Lana Del Rey leaves stage to kiss husband Jeremy Dufrene during performance
Lana Del Rey leaves stage to kiss husband Jeremy Dufrene during performance
'Summertime Sadness' singer passionately kiss her husband Jeremy Dufrene at recent concert
Hailey Bieber reveals son's mealtime as Justin Bieber split rumors intensify
Hailey Bieber reveals son's mealtime as Justin Bieber split rumors intensify
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been facing trouble in paradise speculations since last year
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Offset makes surprising confession about having a crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Kylie Jenner's family says Timothée Chalamet acts 'anti-social' around them
Kylie Jenner's family says Timothée Chalamet acts 'anti-social' around them
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating each other in early 2023
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut after two years of dating
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make red carpet debut after two years of dating
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shock fans after making their most-awaited red carpet debut
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie
Brad Pitt shares how he copes up after settling divorce with Angeline Jolie
Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt mutually settled their high-profile divorce last year in December
Justin Baldoni alters legal approach in battle against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni alters legal approach in battle against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni makes big shift in his approach after judge dismissed his countersuit earlier this month