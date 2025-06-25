Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris  

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made stylish appearances at the 2026 Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
The couple, who recently performed for the first time in six years during the popstar's ongoing Cowboy Crater tour in Paris, attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Tuesday, June 24.
For the star-studded event, Beyoncé paid a subtle nod to her Grammy-winning music album, Cowboy Carter, by opting for dark-wash jeans and a matching denim shirt paired with a Western-style belt.
To elevate her look, she included a brown fuzzy coat draped over one shoulder and topped the look off with a cowboy hat and platform heels.
On the other hand, Jay-Z sported a black leather jacket with matching pants. He also wore a white T-shirt beneath his stylish jacket.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé performance at Cowboy Carter Tour:
They marked the public appearance after they delivered an electrifying musical performance in Paris as part of her Cowboy Carter Tour.
During the concert, Jay-Z and Beyoncé sang their 2003 famous track Crazy in Love on stage. He also performed his iconic rendition N**** in Paris, Drunk in Love from 2013.
The mom-of-two began her ongoing tenth concert tour, Cowboy Carter, on April 28, in Inglewood, California, and is scheduled to conclude on July 26th, in Paradise, Nevada.
Beyoncé set to perform in Houston, TX, US, on June 28th at NRG Stadium.