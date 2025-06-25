Hailey Bieber reveals son's mealtime as Justin Bieber split rumors intensify  

Hailey Bieber shared a rare sneak peek into her nine-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber's mealtime routine as tension with her husband, Justin Bieber, reportedly escalated.
The Rhode Skin founder turned to her Instagram Stories on June 24, Tuesday, to release the adorable eating routine of her little munchkin, whom she shares with her popstar life partner.
In the shared photo, Hailey showed two bowls filled with food, one for herself and the other for her toddler.
"Jack and I eat the same lunches now," the 28-year-old businesswoman wrote over the snapshot.
In her bowls, she highlighted cottage cheese, chicken meatballs, eggs, and avocado.
For those unaware, Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024, after seven years of their marriage.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber divorce speculations:
This update from Hailey and Jack comes a day after a report suggested that the couple has been struggling to save their marriage as tensions between them rapidly increased.
An insider recently made bombshell claims, saying that the Baby hitmaker has been irritated with the "superficial" behavior of his wife, especially during their public outings.
Justin "Feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye," the tipster told Entertainment Tonight.
The source continued to allege that "things are not good" between them.
Despite these ongoing trouble-in-paradise speculations, neither Hailey Bieber nor Justin Bieber publicly confirmed their relationship status.