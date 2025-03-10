World

Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings






In a shocking tale of a serial husband, a man cons eight women into marriage to steal their life savings.

According to Gulf News, in an astonishing true story, a young man from Iraq tricked eight women, married them, and only divorced them shortly after stealing all of their life savings.

The 35-year-old man married eight women from different regions of the country and vanished without leaving any trace after stealing their financial savings.

One of the wives who shared her story with the local media revealed that the man worked in a luxury car sector and used to rent high-end cars to create an illusion that he had a lot of wealth.

She told Al Sharqiya TV that the con artist with whom her marriage lasted for only a few months tricked her into selling her car and withdrawing her savings worth 25 million Iraqi dinars and $69,000, claiming that he was buying land for both of them.

Two days after handing over the money, she received divorce papers from her husband without any explanation.

She later found that seven other women were also decieved by the same man and after contacting them they cam to know that the man formally proposed to each of them and had traditional weddings with all of the women in the presence of thier parents.

Three of the wives are from Baghdad, while the five others are from the different regions of Iraq.

Furthermore, investigations are underway; however, the authorities have not released any official statement yet.

