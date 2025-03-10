New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

The US Secret Service has shot down an armed man outside the White House.
According to CNN, the Secret Service officers shot a man outside the US president's house on Sunday morning, March 9, 2025, in an “armed confrontation.”
The Secret Service Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi, revealed that he had earlier received a tip-off from local police about a "suicidal individual who may be travelling to Washington DC from Indiana.”
He stated that USSS members spotted a person matching the description near the White House and found a parked car, adding, “As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel.”
The officer took the man to the hospital; however, the condition of the suspected man is unknown.
The agency further added that President Donald Trump was not present at the White House when the incident occurred, in which, fortunately, no member of the personnel was hurt.
Washington's Metropolitan Police, which investigates all law enforcement shootings in the District of Columbia, is investigating the incident that took place outside President Trump's residence, who missed two assassination attempts during his election campaign.
