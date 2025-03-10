World

New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House

US Secret Service took down an armed man outside the White House after an ‘armed confrontation’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
US Secret Service took down an armed man outside the White House after an ‘armed confrontation’
US Secret Service took down an armed man outside the White House after an ‘armed confrontation’

The US Secret Service has shot down an armed man outside the White House.

According to CNN, the Secret Service officers shot a man outside the US president's house on Sunday morning, March 9, 2025, in an “armed confrontation.”

The Secret Service Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi, revealed that he had earlier received a tip-off from local police about a "suicidal individual who may be travelling to Washington DC from Indiana.”

Related: FBI investigates ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Club

He stated that USSS members spotted a person matching the description near the White House and found a parked car, adding, “As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel.”

The officer took the man to the hospital; however, the condition of the suspected man is unknown.

The agency further added that President Donald Trump was not present at the White House when the incident occurred, in which, fortunately, no member of the personnel was hurt.

Washington's Metropolitan Police, which investigates all law enforcement shootings in the District of Columbia, is investigating the incident that took place outside President Trump's residence, who missed two assassination attempts during his election campaign.

Related: Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island
New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day