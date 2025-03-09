World

Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag

Emergency crews used a crane to reach the man and tried to convince him to come down

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag

A man who scaled the lower sections of Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower at London's Palace of Westminster early on Saturday has come down after 16 hours and was subsequently arrested.

As per British media, he was waving a Palestinian flag and shouted "free Palestine.”

Confirming the man's arrest, police issued a statement, noting, “The man has now been arrested. This has been a protracted incident due to the specifics of where the man was located and the need to ensure the safety of our officers, the individual and the wider public,” as per The Independent.

It added, “We worked with other agencies including the London Fire Brigade and deployed specialist officers to bring this incident to a close as quickly as possible whilst minimising risk to life.”

“We have been in close liaison with the Parliamentary Estate throughout and all roads have been reopened,” the statement further added.

As per Sky News, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said they were first informed about the incident at Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower at 07:24 GMT.

Emergency crews used a crane to reach the man and tried to convince him to come down.

He eventually did so after previously telling negotiators that he would come down only when he decided.

As per the reports, emergency services closed Westminster Bridge on Saturday morning due to the incident and parliamentary tours were also canceled.

However, after the man's arrest the police confirmed that all roads had been reopened.

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House
New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House
New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island
New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day