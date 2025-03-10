World

Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation in January 2025 after nine years of premiership

  • March 10, 2025
Canada’s Liberal Party has elected Mark Carney as the successor of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to CNN, the former head of the UK's and Canada's central banks won the Liberal leadership elections on Sunday, March 9, 2025, to replace Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister and party leader. He received 131,674 votes, which is equal to 85.9% of the ballots.

During his acceptance speech, the 59-year-old criticised US president saying, “Donald Trump thinks he can weaken us with his plan to divide and conquer. Pierre Poilievre will leave us divided and ready to be conquered because a person who worships at the altar of Donald Trump will kneel before him, not stand up to him.”

He stressed that in the time of crisis “we must help those who are hit hardest by the American tariffs while we build our strength here at home. That is the right thing to do. That is the fair thing to do. That is the Canadian thing to do. That is what makes us strong.”

Furthermore, after winning the ballot, the economist will immediately take charge as the party leader, whereas Trudeau will remain the prime minister until he officially resigns from his position.

Carney will also lead the party into the next general elections that must be held by 20 October, 2025.

Notably, Trudeau has been leading the party since 2013 and the country since 2015, but in January 2025 he announced his resignation.

